Wrightbus deal: What's the latest?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wrightbus deal negotiations explained
The owner of the Wrightbus factory has said he has not been able to reach a deal to sell it to a new owner.
Jeff Wright said that the sticking point had been farmland he does not consider part of the factory site.
BBC News NI Economics and Business editor John Campbell has the latest on the lengthy negotiations.
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window