Alex Kane did not speak a word until he was adopted from an orphanage at six years old.

He now makes his living as a journalist and political commentator in Northern Ireland.

Alex has no memory of life prior to moving in with his adoptive mum Adelaide and her husband Sam, but still suffers night terrors stemming from his unremembered childhood.

His earliest memory is of a teddy bear given to him as a present by Adelaide and Sam, a bear that would transform his sense of trust and help soothe his trauma.

In this adoption week (14 - 20 October), Stories in Sound tells Alex’s story.