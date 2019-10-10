Video

Lucinda Graham has experienced various challenges with mental health.

During her time at university, the impact increased to an extent that she felt unable to leave her home for days.

The 23-year-old from County Down is passionate about encouraging others who are having a difficult time to speak out and get the help they need.

Queen's University, Ulster University and their students' unions are working together to help students access mental health services.

Information is available on the universities' wellbeing websites.