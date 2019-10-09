'It connects you to the outside world'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Earthquakes: Donegal school has its ear to the ground

An earthquake in the Dodecanese Islands is a long way from Stranorlar in County Donegal.

However, it has put a school there on top of the world.

Physics teacher Brendan O'Donoghue was the driving force behind St Columba College joining the international Seismology in Schools network.

  • 09 Oct 2019