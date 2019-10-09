'They wouldn't give me a home appointment'

Video

One in five people who received Disability Living Allowance (DLA) in Northern Ireland are no longer eligible for disability benefit.

New PIP claimant Laura Mason, a student at St Mary's College in Belfast, said she found the system very straightforward.

But Declan McCullough, from Lisburn, had a very different experience. He has Crohn's disease and arthritis.

He was receiving DLA, but after his reassessment his benefits were withdrawn.

The Department for Communities say the system is robust and benefits are now better targeted at those who need it most.

