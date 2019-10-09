Media playback is unsupported on your device
Government 'will support agriculture if no deal happens'

The government is prepared to support the agricultural sector if needed in a no-deal Brexit, a cabinet minister has said.

Defra secretary Theresa Villiers met representatives of NI's agri-food industry in Belfast on Wednesday.

Her comments follow stark warnings from the industry about the potential impact of a no-deal.

She said she had heard the "doomsday" prediction from the dairy sector.

  • 09 Oct 2019