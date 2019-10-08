Media player
Charlotte Murray's sister urges killer to reveal location of body
The sister of Charlotte Murray has appealed to her killer to reveal the location of her body.
Denise Murray was speaking after Tyrone man Johnny Miller was convicted of Charlotte's murder.
A jury found Miller, from Redford Park in Dungannon, killed her between 31 October and 2 November 2012.
Her body has never been found.
08 Oct 2019
