Slieve Gullion: Healing the mountain's 'scars'
More than 30,000 people climbed Slieve Gullion last year.
It is the highest point in County Armagh and is filled from top to bottom with history, heritage and folklore - some of which dates back thousands of years.
But more recently, the surface of Slieve Gullion has been struggling to cope with the number of visitors scaling its 573m (1,880ft) height.
The problem is at its worst between what is known as Cailleach Beara's House and the mountain top lake.
Now the mountain is getting a little tender loving care.
09 Oct 2019
