'There's no way dairy farmers could survive'

The dairy industry in Northern Ireland has warned of a "doomsday scenario" for processors and farmers if there is a no-deal Brexit.

The Dairy Council for NI said it was "questionable" whether they could survive.

It warned farmers would face a huge drop in the prices paid for their milk.

It would see 10p per litre cut off the current base price for farmers, who are already producing at a loss at existing prices.

