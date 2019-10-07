'There's no way dairy farmers could survive'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NI Dairy Council warns of 'doomsday' in a no-deal Brexit.
The dairy industry in Northern Ireland has warned of a "doomsday scenario" for processors and farmers if there is a no-deal Brexit.
The Dairy Council for NI said it was "questionable" whether they could survive.
It warned farmers would face a huge drop in the prices paid for their milk.
It would see 10p per litre cut off the current base price for farmers, who are already producing at a loss at existing prices.
07 Oct 2019
