DUP supports government's new Brexit proposals
The government has delivered its new Brexit proposals to the EU, including plans to replace the backstop.

The plan, outlined in a seven-page document, would see Northern Ireland stay in the European single market for goods, but leave the customs union - resulting in new customs checks.

The DUP said it is a "sensible and serious" plan.

  • 02 Oct 2019