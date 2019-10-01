Media player
Muckamore Abbey: 'Patients were slapped'
The author of a review into Muckamore Abbey Hospital, which found a series of "catastrophic failings", has said the hospital "needs to close".
In her first interview since the review last December, Dr Margaret Flynn said she is disappointed it is still open.
A further five members of staff have been suspended at the hospital in Antrim, bringing the total to 33.
It follows police investigations into allegations of physical and mental abuse of patients.
01 Oct 2019
