Abortion: Parties need to 'set aside red lines'
Politicians have been urged to make the necessary compromises to get back to power sharing ahead of the possible liberalisation of NI's abortion laws.
The leaders of Ireland's main churches are concerned that unless the assembly is restored by 21 October, abortion restrictions will be drastically reduced.
Rev Trevor Gribben, speaking on behalf of the Presbyterian church, said politicians should set aside their red lines to get devolution restored.
30 Sep 2019
