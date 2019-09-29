Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kevin Lunney attack 'a modern form of crucifixion', says priest
A priest has described the attack on Kevin Lunney as "a modern form of crucifixion" to his congregation.
Kevin Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was driving from work to his home in Kinawley when he was abducted on 17 September.
Fr Oliver O'Reilly was speaking to churchgoers in Ballyconnell, County Cavan.
Read more here: Kevin Lunney: Cavan priest calls attack a 'modern crucifixion'
-
29 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49872582/kevin-lunney-attack-a-modern-form-of-crucifixion-says-priestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window