Gay students electrocuted 'to cure homosexuality'
John, not his real name, underwent electrical aversion therapy at Queen's University, Belfast, while a student in the 1960s.

The Presbyterian student was shown pictures of naked men and given electric shocks if he was aroused.

A spokesperson for the university has expressed regret for the use of aversion therapy.

  • 30 Sep 2019