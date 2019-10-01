'My eldest sister was my mother'

Video

When Albert Gilmour was 21 years old, he discovered a family secret on his birth certificate.

The woman he'd thought was his eldest sister was, in fact, his mother.

His father was one of 300,000 American troops stationed in Northern Ireland during World War Two.

Albert's parents lost contact when his father, after whom he was named, was dispatched to the beaches of Normandy for the D-Day landings.

