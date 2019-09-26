Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson 'very sad' over Wrightbus administration
Boris Johnson has said he is "very sad" that the County Antrim bus manufacturer, Wrightbus, has gone into administration.
The prime minister added that the government will do what it can to help after 1,200 job losses at the Ballymena firm.
He also told BBC News NI's political editor Mark Devenport that there were "big plans" for the Belfast shipyard, Harland and Wolff.
You can read more about this story here.
-
26 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49844564/boris-johnson-very-sad-over-wrightbus-administrationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window