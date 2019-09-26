Media player
'Hard border will incentivise dissident republicans'
Independent unionist MP Sylvia Hermon has warned about the prospect of greater dissident republican violence and the potential for a loyalist backlash in a no-deal Brexit.
Lady Hermon was speaking in the Commons on Thursday.
The North Down MP said that leaving the EU with no agreement would embolden Sinn Féin to campaign for a border poll.
She said this would threaten Northern Ireland's position in the UK.
26 Sep 2019
