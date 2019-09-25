Wrightbus workers 'gutted' over job losses
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Staff at the Ballymena bus manufacturer fear for the future as 1,200 lose their jobs.

About 1,200 Wrightbus workers have been made redundant after the company entered administration.

Just 50 jobs will be retained at the firm, administrators said.

Workers have been giving their reaction to BBC News NI.

  • 25 Sep 2019