Wrightbus has entered administration putting a large number of jobs at risk.

The company, which employs 1,400 people, is suffering from cash flow problems and had been seeking investment or a new owner.

The firm, which is the last UK-owned bus manufacturer, is best known for building the New Routemaster, known as the 'Boris Bus'.

Jackie Pollock, Unite regional secretary, said the UK government must invest in Wrightbus.

