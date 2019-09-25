Media player
Wrightbus: Unite says government must 'invest in Wrightbus'
Wrightbus has entered administration putting a large number of jobs at risk.
The company, which employs 1,400 people, is suffering from cash flow problems and had been seeking investment or a new owner.
The firm, which is the last UK-owned bus manufacturer, is best known for building the New Routemaster, known as the 'Boris Bus'.
Jackie Pollock, Unite regional secretary, said the UK government must invest in Wrightbus.
Read more here: Wrightbus: Job loss fears as firm enters administration
25 Sep 2019
