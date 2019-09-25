'This is a body blow for Ballymena'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wrightbus: Ian Paisley says expected administration 'a body blow for Ballymena'

A large number of employees will be made redundant at Wrightbus later when the firm is placed into administration.

The County Antrim company is suffering from cash flow problems and has been seeking investment or a new owner.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said it was a "body blow" for Ballymena.

Read more here: Wrightbus: Large number of redundancies to be confirmed

  • 25 Sep 2019