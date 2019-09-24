'The tariffs will wipe out total profitability'

Video

A leading dairy co-operative has warned that a no-deal Brexit would "wipe out" profitability in the dairy sector.

Nick Whelan, chief executive of Dale Farm, said steep EU export tariffs in the event of a no-deal would crush the sector.

Dale Farm is owned by 1,250 dairy farmers in Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The remarks are the clearest warning yet of the impact of a no-deal Brexit for NI's key agri-food industry.

