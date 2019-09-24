'It's a step into the political realm by judges'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Supreme Court: DUP says ruling is 'a step into the political realm by judges'

Democratic Unionist Party deputy leader Nigel Dodds said the Supreme Court ruling is a "step into the political realm" by its judges.

The court made the decision against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension - or prorogation - of Parliament.

  • 24 Sep 2019