'Nobody is telling you anything'

Video

More than 100 Thomas Cook staff in Northern Ireland have lost their jobs as a result of the company's collapse.

The 178-year-old tour operator "ceased trading with immediate effect" at 02:00 BST on Monday putting 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide.

About 6,000 Northern Ireland holidaymakers are among 150,000 people who must be brought home amid uncertainty over future holiday plans.

Paul Dunn, from County Antrim, is due to fly home from Tunisia on Wednesday but is unsure if this will happen.

Read more here: Thomas Cook: More than 100 NI staff lose jobs