'An act of utmost recklessness'

An improvised weapon has been discovered in the playground of a primary school in north Belfast, the police have said.
It was discovered at Holy Cross Boys' Primary School and was "most likely" left by dissident republicans to attack police, a senior officer said.
Ch Supt Jonathan Roberts said the weapon had the "potential to fire a high-calibre round".
"What they have done is endangered the lives of children," he said.
24 Sep 2019
