Sion Mills roads closed due to severe flooding
Several roads in Sion Mills, County Tyrone, have been closed due to severe flooding.

Part of the main A5 road has been closed by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service following heavy rain.

Footage courtesy of Jonny Collins.

  • 22 Sep 2019