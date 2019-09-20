Crochet
Culture Night Derry: From Stroke City to Stitch City

From Stroke City to Stitch City.

This is Londonderry but "knot" as you know it.

The artwork is to mark the 400th anniversary of Derry's famous walls.

Crochet City is part of Derry's Culture Night offering, and will be on display in the Old Ulster Bank Building in Waterloo Place in the city for three weeks.

Video journalist: Mike McBride

