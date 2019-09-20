The restoration of a County Antrim bog

Media player
Garron Bog: How the peatland was restored
A five-year project to restore one of our most important peatland sites has come to a conclusion.
More than 2,000 dams were put in at Garron Bog in County Antrim to help it recover.
The work has had benefits for both wildlife and industry.
20 Sep 2019
