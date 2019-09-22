Video

Each year, humans are adding eight million metric tons of plastics to the ocean, according to the World Economic Forum.

Anna Leckey is one of thousands of people eager to cut down on their use of plastic.

From the start of this year, she has tried to live as plastic-free as possible.

Any plastic she has used, she keeps in a cardboard box.

While Ms Leckey says her approach would not suit everyone, she would encourage others to make small changes to reduce their overall plastic use.

Video Journalist: Tori Watson