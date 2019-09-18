Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kevin Lunney 'bundled into boot' of car, say police
A prominent businessman has been abducted in County Fermanagh before being beaten and left at the side of a road in the Republic of Ireland.
Kevin Lunney, 50, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was driving from work to his home in Kinawley when he was attacked.
He was found 22 miles (35km) away beside a road in County Cavan.
PSNI Supt Clive Beatty said: "His injuries are severe and savage. Although not life threatening, they will definitely be life changing."
-
18 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49748823/kevin-lunney-bundled-into-boot-of-car-say-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window