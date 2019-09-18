Media player
Brexit 'could lead to organised crime expanding in Northern Ireland'
There is a risk of organised crime expanding in Northern Ireland after Brexit, a new report has said.
The Organised Crime Task Force (OCTF) has warned the gangs could seek to exploit any new tariffs or other arrangements.
In its annual report, it said the no-deal scenario would lead to "potential new criminal markets for previously legitimate commodities".
But the group stressed it could counter any new threats that developed.
18 Sep 2019
