'She's now at rest'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nazareth House: Final resting place for six-year-old orphan

Susan McCann was an orphaned child who lived in Nazareth House in Belfast.

She was with a foster family in February 1963 when she disappeared. She was found drowned in the Bog Meadows a few days later.

Former residents of the home have now ensured she has a proper resting place.

  • 17 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'Missing' gravestone recovered from river