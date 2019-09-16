Bethany Survivors speak out
Bethany Home: 'Is it discrimination against Protestants?' survivor asks

Two survivors of the Bethany Home in Dublin have called for an apology from the Irish state and Church of Ireland for their ill-treatment.

James Fenning, 78, who lives in County Antrim, and Paul Graham, 80, based in Sydney, said their lives have been blighted.

