'I want to buy a cake for a total stranger'
To celebrate his daughter's first birthday, Hannah's daddy bought a cake for a total stranger in her memory.

Watch his story about why he hopes a random act of kindness can help others.

Read more about the Brontë's story here: A random 'slice' of birthday kindness.

  • 15 Sep 2019