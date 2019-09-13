Media player
U2 looking for new NI businesses with an 'Edge'
U2 are helping to set up a new all-Ireland business network aimed at supporting entrepreneurs on both sides of the border.
Endeavor Ireland says it will pick up to six new businesses to support every year, offering mentoring and financial investment.
U2 guitarist the Edge, who chaired the board's first meeting in Dublin on Friday, praised the "incredible" business talent in Northern Ireland.
13 Sep 2019
