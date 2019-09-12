Media player
Belfast City Cemetery memorial for babies in unmarked graves unveiled
A sculpture remembering thousands of babies who died shortly after birth or were stillborn has been unveiled in Belfast City Cemetery.
The area known as Plot Z1 contains the unmarked graves of 7,160 babies.
Families have been campaigning for almost five years to have a memorial placed at the site.
12 Sep 2019
