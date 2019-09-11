Chief Constable worried about dissident threat

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chief Constable Simon Byrne worried about dissident threat
Police "struck lucky" when they found a bomb in Londonderry on Monday night, the chief constable has said.
Officers believe the New IRA planted the device, which was designed to murder police, in Creggan.
Mr Byrne added he was concerned dissident republicans were using a "range of tactics" and that their activity had increased.
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49668720/chief-constable-simon-byrne-worried-about-dissident-threatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window