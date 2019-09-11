Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sinn Féin 'could get more' from £1.5m donor's will
David Morton, the friend of a man who left 1.5 million pounds to Sinn Féin says the party could get even more money from his will.
Englishman Billy Hampton, 82, left the money to the party to hit back at the British establishment, according to his friends. Mr Morton spoke to BBC NI Investigation's Correspondent Kevin Magee.
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49657760/sinn-fin-could-get-more-from-15m-donor-s-willRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window