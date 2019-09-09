'Mummy, I hope there are no bombs tomorrow'

Media player
Strabane mother says young son is traumatised by mortar bomb left outside home.
A woman who lives in the street where a mortar bomb was found in Strabane has said her young family is traumatised.
Aileen Mullan said her seven-year-old son was "in hysterics" after the discovery on Saturday and is now afraid of further attacks.
