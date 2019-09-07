Video

Members of Men's Sheds from across Ireland gathered at Stormont on Friday to share their experiences and showcase their creative designs.

It is estimated that about 12,000 men take part in activities provided by the Irish Men’s Sheds Association on a daily basis.

Organisers say many use the opportunity to learn new skills, but others simply believe it to be a great way of socialising and making connections.

Tony, who is a member of a Men's Shed told the BBC that he "got so bored" watching television he "went down to the shed".

Video journalist: Tori Watson