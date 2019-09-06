Media player
Storm names for 2019-20 revealed
Brendan, Ciara, and Róisín are among the names for storms to hit Britain and Ireland in 2019-20.
BBC News NI weather presenter Barra Best explains how the naming system works and what some of the chosen names are.
06 Sep 2019
