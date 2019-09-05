Video

Northern Ireland's police chief has denied suggesting children could be used in the fight against paramilitary crime.

Simon Byrne said his original comments had been a "distraction" and had been the result of "my enthusiasm to talk in soundbites".

His original remark, made on Wednesday, was that his message to paramilitaries was: "You carry on doing this and we will have your house... we will have your kids... and we will put you in jail."

After criticism of the comment, he told the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Friday that he "not suggesting children can be used as weapons in the fight against paramilitary crime".

