'You're just left with a gaping hole'

Joseph Rainey, 20, died in hospital of injuries he had sustained in Hydedank Wood Prison after attempting to take his own life ten days previously.

He died as a result of severe brain damage.

His mother, Sarah, recalls: "Those ten days were so tough because Joseph took seizures, it was like he was possessed, he would lift right off the bed.

"It was heartbreaking to watch your child going through something like that, it tore me apart."

The west Belfast man had been to prison on four occasions for offences including theft and criminal damage.

