When Leanne Truesdale was six years old, she was sexually abused by her babysitter George Oliver at her home in Newtownards, County Down.

Ms Truesdale said she became an alcoholic because of the abuse, eventually seeking help for alcoholism in her early 30s.

She said she finally found "closure" when Oliver, who is now 68, pleaded guilty last month to indecently assaulting her.

The 68-year-old, of Dicksonia Drive, Newtownards, was given a 14-month suspended prison sentence.

