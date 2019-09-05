Video

Archaeologists have turned up historical objects close to Down Cathedral in Downpatrick.

These include a Henry VIII coin, a medieval brooch, pottery and a bone dice.

For Brian Sloan of Queen's University Belfast's archaeology department, who organised the dig, this type of find in Downpatrick is exciting, but not surprising.

It shows what the monks were getting up to," he said.

"I couldn't possibly say if they were gambling - but they were definitely playing games."

Read more: Medieval artefacts unearthed in Downpatrick dig