No-deal Brexit 'may affect food supplies'
The Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) has challenged Michael Gove after he said a no-deal Brexit would not causes shortages of fresh food.

NIRC director Aodhán Connolly said Britain leaving the EU without a deal could affect lettuce, tomato, and soft fruit supplies.

  • 02 Sep 2019