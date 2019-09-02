Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
No-deal Brexit 'may affect food supplies'
The Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) has challenged Michael Gove after he said a no-deal Brexit would not causes shortages of fresh food.
NIRC director Aodhán Connolly said Britain leaving the EU without a deal could affect lettuce, tomato, and soft fruit supplies.
02 Sep 2019
