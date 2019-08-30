'This is woeful'

Media player
Siobhan McLaughlin: No action one year on
A mother who won a major court case on bereavement benefits has said it is "shameful" no progress has been made one year on.
Siobhan McLaughlin, from County Antrim, was denied the Widowed Parent's Allowance because she was not married to the father of her children.
She successfully challenged the decision in the Supreme Court, but has not received any payment.
Read more here: Siobhan McLaughlin: Widowed Parents' Allowance inaction is 'shameful'
30 Aug 2019
