'You're on edge all the time waiting for the call'
Video

Organ donation: Mother's appeal for a new heart for daughter

Ten-year-old Aimee Brady has been in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children waiting for a new heart since January.

Her family, from Magherafelt, County Londonderry, is calling on the public to have a conversation around organ transplant donation.

  • 30 Aug 2019