Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stormont stalemate 'isn't about Irish language act'
Jake Mac Siacais was twice jailed as a republican prisoner in the period spanning the mid-1970s through to the early 1980s.
Inside the Maze Prison in 1981, he wrote and delivered the oration for the hunger striker Bobby Sands, reading it from his cell.
Today, Mac Siacais is a prominent figure in the Irish language community and director of a project developing the Gaeltacht Quarter in Belfast.
Speaking about the current political stalemate in Northern Ireland to author Brian Rowan, he says it is about more than the provision of an Irish Language act.
-
28 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49484452/stormont-stalemate-isn-t-about-irish-language-actRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window