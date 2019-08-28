Stormont stalemate 'isn't about Irish language act'

Video

Jake Mac Siacais was twice jailed as a republican prisoner in the period spanning the mid-1970s through to the early 1980s.

Inside the Maze Prison in 1981, he wrote and delivered the oration for the hunger striker Bobby Sands, reading it from his cell.

Today, Mac Siacais is a prominent figure in the Irish language community and director of a project developing the Gaeltacht Quarter in Belfast.

Speaking about the current political stalemate in Northern Ireland to author Brian Rowan, he says it is about more than the provision of an Irish Language act.