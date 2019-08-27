'A time when horror visited this coastline'

Video

Separate services have been held to mark the 40th anniversary of two IRA attacks in Mullaghmore and Narrow Water.

On 27 August 1979, Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen's second cousin, and three others were killed after a bomb exploded on his fishing boat in County Sligo.

In a statement at the time, the IRA said the killing of Lord Mountbatten was "one of the discriminate ways we can bring to the attention of the English people the continuing occupation of our country".

His 14-year-old grandson Nicholas Knatchbull, and 15-year-old Paul Maxwell, a local boy who was working as a boatman, died when the boat exploded.

Another passenger, the Dowager Lady Brabourne, died the following day.

Paul Maxwell's mother and father were among those who gathered for an outdoor service on Tuesday.

Archdeacon Isaac Hanna, the Rector of Drumcliffe, said the events of that day speak of a time when "horror visited the coastline".

