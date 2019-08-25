Ireland's youngest parish priest
Video

Ireland's youngest parish priest, Fr Conor McGrath

At 32 years of age, Fr Conor McGrath has become the youngest parish priest in Ireland.

He was ordained as a priest in 2012, but felt his calling to the priesthood many years earlier.

Fr McGrath told BBC News NI about his new role.

Video journalist: Jordan Kenny

  • 25 Aug 2019
