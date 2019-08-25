Media player
Ireland's youngest parish priest, Fr Conor McGrath
At 32 years of age, Fr Conor McGrath has become the youngest parish priest in Ireland.
He was ordained as a priest in 2012, but felt his calling to the priesthood many years earlier.
Fr McGrath told BBC News NI about his new role.
Video journalist: Jordan Kenny
25 Aug 2019
